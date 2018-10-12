AMD Releases Radeon Software 18.10.1 Beta Drivers

AMD Adds Support for New Windows 10 Update

Last month, AMD hit it out of the park with 3 new driver releases, ending up at 18.9.3. Following up quickly, we have our first release for October. Starting off this month, the new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.10.1 beta drivers are now available. Along with the usual improved support, bug fixes and known issues list update, they have added improved support for Vulkan as well. The new update also promises new Windows 10 support as well.

The headline feature this time is support for the new Windows 10 release. With Microsoft pushing out new features more often than before, new drivers are sometimes needed to provide support. This time, the target is the recent Windows 10 October 2018 Update. The other headline feature is Call of Duty Black Ops 4 performance improvements. For the RX 580 running at 1080p, performance is 6% faster. At the same resolution, RX Vega 64 is now 5% faster. Sunnyvale has also added support for several new Vulkan extensions.

Windows 10 October 2018 Brings New Bugs

In terms of fixed issues, HDMI Audio drivers will not update properly. The bug fix plaguing 16 core systems and Radeon Software causing reboots is also fixed. Fortnite gets a lighting corruption fix for High or Epic settings and Sea of Thieves will no longer have flickering textures with multi GPU systems. In terms of known issues, Radeon overlay is having some issues with the new Windows 10 October 2018 update. Microsoft Office applications may also have some lag or stutter when the user is dragging them around.

Due to the more frequent Windows 10 updates, more bugs are likely to pop up than before. However, with more flexible options to defer updates than before, this may hopefully allow more bugs to fixed beforehand. Given that it is still early in the month, we can expect more new drivers to arrive for October. However, the next WHQL release may not arrive until December. The one exception is if AMD wants to get a WHQL release out for the new update. You can find the full release notes and driver download links HERE.