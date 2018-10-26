AMD Releases Radeon Software 18.10.2 Drivers

AMD Releases Adrenalin Edition 18.10.2 Beta

AMD has been on a march with their GPU drivers over the past couple of years. Keeping with their consistency update strategy, we’ve been getting new drivers every month. Following the new 18.10.1 Beta release, we now have the new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.10.2 drivers. The new drivers are optional beta drivers again but provide important updates and bug fixes.

First off, the new driver is quite slim in the update section. The only real new support is for the new Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. The beta is exclusive to pre-order customers so only worry about the new driver if you have done so. Given the current state of beta testing, there will likely have to have a new driver from AMD once launch rolls around next month. For fixed issues, Vulkan API stability is improved and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Adaptive AA is working better with multi-GPU setups.

New Driver Provides Fallout 76 BETA Support

In terms of known issues, Strange Brigade is not playing well with DX12 and RX Vega GPUs still have idle memory problems. One other known issue is a problem with Radeon Overlay. The new Windows 10 October 2018 update caused some instability with the feature. Due to the increased cadence of Microsoft updates due to Windows 10, we can expect more bugs like these in the future. AMD likely has had to devote more resources to the driver team.

With such a slim driver, it looks like the main reason for the release is Fallout 76 beta testing. Once the game does launch, we can expect AMD to provide support day one in November as well. That driver will probably provide a boost to performance as well. As we enter the holiday season, we can also expect more new drivers to come as new titles launch rapidly. You can find the full patch nodes and downloads HERE.