AMD Releases Radeon Software 18.3.1 Beta Drivers

Radeon Software 18.3.1 Brings FF XV and Warhammer Support

Consistent with their commitment, AMD has been spitting out driver updates like clockwork. Last month, we got 3 versions of the new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition drivers. Early in March, AMD is releasing yet another update. Version 18.3.1 optional beta drivers offer a whole host of updates and fixes over the previous version. At this rate, AMD is outdoing themselves and their update commitment.

The main reason for the new drivers is due to new game support. 18.3.1 offers support for Final Fantasy XV and Warhammer: Vermintide II. As a result of the update, DOTA 2 is also now 9% faster playing at 1440p. Furthermore, the rest of the driver also focuses on fixing game bugs. Middle Earth Shadow of War and World of Tanks both get fixes for multi-GPU systems. Sea of Thieves will no longer hang and finally, Radeon Chill will reset when Radeon Settings resets.

AMD Cutting Down on Known Issues

The known issues list gets less of an update this time around. On top of the old issues, Destiny 2 now has a new bug for long load times. Radeon Overlay will also fail to enable in some games. Final Fantasy XV has a stuttering problem with some particle effects. Finally, resizing Radeon Settings may cause intermittent stutter. This last issue does sound somewhat concerning so AMD will hopefully provide a fix soon.

Overall, the new driver doesn’t offer too much in terms of bug fixes. The big thing is if you are playing one of these new titles, you will want to update for the support and improved performance. Multi-GPU users will also want to update as well to take advantage of the bug fixes. Given AMD’s track record, we can expect at least one more driver release for the month. For a WHQL release though, you may have to wait until April. You can find the full release notes and download links here.

