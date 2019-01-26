AMD Releases Radeon Software 19.1.2 Beta Drivers

AMD Brings Resident Evil 2, Tropico 6 and Anthem Support

AMD has been really quick with their drivers lately. Earlier in the month, the company released their first driver for the year, the beta optional 19.1.1 release. Following up recently, the 19.1.1 release for a WHQL official certified version. Now, we have another driver to wrap off the first month of the year. We have the new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.1.2 beta optional drivers.

The key headline features support for a number of new games. We have Resident Evil 2 support for killing zombies and Tropico 6 for banana republic dictators. Anthem Early Access is also getting special support. For those of you using the RX 580, expect performance to improve by 7%. Once the game launches, we should see a full support release then as well. It’s quite interesting that Early Access titles are getting driver support quite often from AMD as well these days.

New Drivers Boost Anthem Performance By 7%

In terms of fixed issues, most of them have to do with Radeon Software and related features. The real key ones are just fixes to FreeSync with Rocket League and black screens on reboot until the display is power cycled. I have seen this error live so it’s nice to see a fix for it. In terms of known issues, there isn’t really any new ones of note. Most of these are carryovers from the past. The one big one is Radeon ReLive having intermittent issues with inverted colors.

So far, most of the known issues are part of the driver package itself and not game specific. This is likely due to the overhaul we got back in December. Once we get past this annual new year hump, things should settle down. For those of you who are playing the new titles or have a specific fix, it will probably be worth your while to upgrade. Even if not, AMD’s beta releases are quite stable these days anyway. For the full release notes and download links, click HERE.