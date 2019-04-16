AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.4.2 Released for Anno and World War Z

AMD Radeon Software

Good news everybody, well, AMD users at least. The latest edition of AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 is here. The update brings us up to version 19.4.2, and ushers in optimisations for this week’s big releases; Anno 1800 and World War Z.

You can expect significant performance improvements for both if you update. With around 24% in Anno 1800 with the Radeon VII GPU. Furthermore, around 19% improvement in Anno 1800 with the Radeon RX Vega 64.

There are no other major fixes this time around, so some existing bugs are awaiting fixes. However, for those playing these games, you’ll clearly want the drivers ASAP.

Where to Download

You can download the latest AMD drivers here.

Change log

World War Z™ Up to 24% greater performance with AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.4.2, on a Radeon™ VII in World War Z. Up to 19% greater performance with AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.4.2, on a Radeon™ RX Vega 64 in World War Z.

Anno 1800™

Known Issues