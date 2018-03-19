AMD Radeon Software Project ReSX Targets eSports

AMD Project ReSX Bears Fruit

In recent years, there has been a shift beyond FPS. Instead of relying on pure FPS counts, frame times are a new way to measure real-world experience. As it turns out, frametimes can have a great impact on the overall experience. To help address the issue, AMD’s Project ReSX was born. With Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.3.1, we are seeing some of the first results come out.

The main target games for Project ReSX is in eSports titles. When serious dollars and competitive ranking is on the line, frametimes and click-to-response become critical. Frametimes measure how fluid the output is while click-to-response is overall input latency. Both are critical to competitive level responsiveness. This is especially true in eSports where it can give a decisive edge and provide a win.

Performance See Improvements Up to 11%

With the new driver, AMD worked on the problem on two ends. The obvious one is working with the driver under the hood to make changes with Radeon Software. The other prong targetted eSports developers to make improvements to their game engines for AMD. Overall, 99th percentile frametimes have seen a 2-9% improvement. Input lag also ways decreases, down 4-8%. Framerate have done even better with 3-11% improvement.

Hopefully, the increased focus on the overall experience will flow into other titles beyond eSports. Certainly, focusing on just the FPS metric is no longer a viable standard. With Project ReSX still ongoing, we can expect more improvements in the near future. AMD is sure to expand the program with more improvements. With FPS being less important, the next area of growth may be to enhance the overall “experience” of gaming for GPUs.

