AMD Radeon Software Update Released for Mortal Kombat 11
Peter Donnell / 3 hours ago
Mortal Kombat 11
Are you ready to kick some ass, or at the very least, get your ass kicked? The latest Mortal Kombat is here at last! Of course, it’s no surprise that it’s a visually stunning game, but if you’re on AMD hardware, you’ll want to update your drivers today to ensure optimal performance.
AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.4.2
If you’re planning to get stuck into the latest game from the developers at NetherRealm. Then, you’ll find this update quite beneficial. Of course, it promises the usual combination of performance improvements, but also a few bug fixes. Unfortunately, though, that’s about it. Those with other games waiting for a few fixes will not find much love here.
Where can I Download?
The drivers will be available from the “check for updates” tab in the software. However, if you’re doing a clean install, you can find the drivers available here.
AMD Release Notes
Support For
- Mortal Kombat XI™
Fixed Issues
- With AMD Link connected to Radeon Settings the update notifications feature may list incorrect installed versions.
Known Issues
- AMD Radeon VII may experience screen flicker in multi display setups on desktop or while applications are running.
- Netflix™ Windows® Store application may experience display flicker during video playback on some HDR enabled displays.
- Performance metrics overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.
- Performance metrics overlay may experience intermittent flicker when playing back protected content with this feature enabled.
- System instability may be experienced on ASUS TUF Gaming FX504 laptop when a wireless display is connected.