AMD Radeon Software Update Released for Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11

Are you ready to kick some ass, or at the very least, get your ass kicked? The latest Mortal Kombat is here at last! Of course, it’s no surprise that it’s a visually stunning game, but if you’re on AMD hardware, you’ll want to update your drivers today to ensure optimal performance.

AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.4.2

If you’re planning to get stuck into the latest game from the developers at NetherRealm. Then, you’ll find this update quite beneficial. Of course, it promises the usual combination of performance improvements, but also a few bug fixes. Unfortunately, though, that’s about it. Those with other games waiting for a few fixes will not find much love here.

Where can I Download?

The drivers will be available from the “check for updates” tab in the software. However, if you’re doing a clean install, you can find the drivers available here.

AMD Release Notes

Support For

Mortal Kombat XI™

Fixed Issues

With AMD Link connected to Radeon Settings the update notifications feature may list incorrect installed versions.

Known Issues