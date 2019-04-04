AMD Ramps Up 7nm Production Before Apple Starts Buying





AMD Cranks Up 7nm Orders

This Summer is shaping up to be pretty huge for AMD. It is, thinking about it, perhaps their biggest and most important Summer since the initial release of the Ryzen processors.

Although specific details are expected in May, AMD is fully expected to not only release their 3rd-generation of Ryzen Processors this Summer, but also their latest graphics card range. A key factor in both of these, however, is the exceptional probability that AMD will be pushing very hard with the 7nm chipset design.

With AMD and Apple both sharing TSMC as their chipset manufacturer, however, Team Red is getting a little anxious about stock levels. As such, in a report via PCGamesN, they have reportedly placed enough orders to have the factory running at full capacity. This is specifically to ensure that when Apple starts placing orders, AMD won’t be losing out!

Aggressive Strategy

The orders have been described as ‘aggressive’ as AMD looks to secure their short-medium term order requirements. This is, of course, backed not only by the upcoming release of their new CPU and GPUs, but also the success that their server specific EPYC chips are seeing.

It is, therefore, on the whole more positive news for AMD. Specifically, that if Apple does indeed look to start pushing through some of their own 7nm orders that it will not interfere with Team Reds operations. Well, not at least for the foreseeable future. They are, quite simply, getting in the orders while TSMC has more than enough wiggle room to handle them!

It’s certainly all shaping up to be an interesting 2019! We can’t wait to see what they have up their sleeves!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to AMDs 2019 releases? – Let us know in the comments!