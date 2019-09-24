AMD Re-releases 19.9.2 Beta Drivers with WHQL Certification

Earlier this month, in preparation for the launch of Borderlands 3, AMD released their beta 19.9.2 graphics card driver update. At the time, however, given that these were largely just to provide added support for a game, they didn’t come with the WHQL certification.

For those unaware of the term, WHQL (Windows Hardware Quality Labs) essentially means that Microsoft has given them their rubber stamp of approval.

If you have, therefore, been holding off on these drivers (since they have been in a beta release) then we have good news. AMD Radeon Adrenalin 19.9.2 is officially out as WHQL certified.

AMD 19.2.2 Drivers Get WHQL Certification

Now, you might be wondering if this update (on the update) has come with any changes. The short answer is no. In so far as can be ascertained, the drivers are exactly the same with just the certification now applied.

If you haven’t downloaded them yet, here are the update notes:

Support For

Borderlands 3. Up to 16 % FPS improvement on the Radeon RX 5700 graphics card running Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition version 19.9.2 vs. 19.9.1 drivers.

Radeon Image Sharpening. Now available on Radeon RX 590, Radeon RX 580, Radeon RX 570, Radeon RX 480 and Radeon RX 470 series desktop graphics products for DirectX 12 and Vulkan applications.

Fixed Issues

With V-sync enabled FPS may be locked to 30 on some displays set to 75 Hz refresh rates.

System instability may be experienced on some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics system configurations when watching video content in a web browser.

Audio for clips captured by Radeon ReLive may be corrupted or garbled when desktop recording is enabled.

Radeon Settings may list core clocks as not available with some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics system configurations.

Where Can I Get Them?

You might, at this point, be wondering if you should get them. Well, given that these are now WHQL certified, if you own an AMD 5700 (or XT) graphics card, these are officially the best drivers to have at the moment. As such, getting them installed is probably a good idea.

As (nearly) always, presuming you have Adrenaline already installed on your PC you should be prompted to make the update now from within the app. If not, however, you can visit the official AMD driver website via the link here!

If you have already downloaded the 19.2.2 (beta) driver, however, at this point it seems entirely up to you. As above, there doesn’t seem to be much in it other than the little WHQL badge. As such, if you’re not prompted, it’s probably safe to say you don’t have to worry.

What do you think? How often do you update your graphics card drivers? In addition, did you install the 19.2.2 beta? – Let us know in the comments!