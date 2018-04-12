AMD Refreshes RX 500 Series Graphics Cards

RX 500X graphics cards are on the way.

AMD’s RX 500 series graphics cards are some of the company’s most efficient mid-range offerings to date. The cards perform admirably in gaming, and they’re particularly sought after by miners as well. Now, AMD has decided to refresh its RX 500 graphics cards with a new lineup. The RX 500X products will share many similarities with the previous models, especially as far as performance is concerned. A quick glance at AMD’s own website reveals that the top-tier RX 580X will have the same 36 compute units, 2304 Stream processors, 144 Texture Units, 32 ROPs and 5.7 billion transistors. The frequencies are identical to the standard versions as well.

So why the refresh?

Apparently, this is nothing more than a branding tactic for PC vendors, which can now also market the new features embedded in the Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition. That being said, if you already own an AMD RX500 graphics card, there’s no need for an upgrade. Especially since there’s no real upgrade to speak of. As for the company’s competitor, Nvidia, everyone is anticipating the launch of its new Volta architecture, which will undoubtedly be a major step forward. This year, AMD might just release a new 7nm version of Vega. Unfortunately, this version will not target gamers but machine learning clients.

