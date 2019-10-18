AMD Release Adrenalin 19.10.1 WHQL Drivers

The latest AMD graphics card drivers have just been released. They offer up a range of fixes that are sure to please gamers enjoying both Borderlands 3 and GRID. The update brings us up to Radeon Software Adrenalin version 19.10.1 WHQL. It should be noted that these are the same drivers released earlier this month, albeit they’re now WHQL, not BETA. If you want to update, just head over to the download page on the AMD website, or use the update tool in the Radeon settings panel.

Adrenalin

The new update will add support for the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics cards, which are expected to launch very soon indeed. Plus, you can see some fixes for Borderlands 3, as well as GRId, when it comes to the games respective DirectX 12 modes.

Change Log

Support For

AMD Radeon RX 5500 desktop graphics products

AMD Radeon RX 5500M mobile graphics products

GRID

Fixed Issues