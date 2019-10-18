AMD Release Adrenalin 19.10.1 WHQL Drivers
Peter Donnell / 2 hours ago
The latest AMD graphics card drivers have just been released. They offer up a range of fixes that are sure to please gamers enjoying both Borderlands 3 and GRID. The update brings us up to Radeon Software Adrenalin version 19.10.1 WHQL. It should be noted that these are the same drivers released earlier this month, albeit they’re now WHQL, not BETA. If you want to update, just head over to the download page on the AMD website, or use the update tool in the Radeon settings panel.
The new update will add support for the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics cards, which are expected to launch very soon indeed. Plus, you can see some fixes for Borderlands 3, as well as GRId, when it comes to the games respective DirectX 12 modes.
Change Log
Support For
- AMD Radeon RX 5500 desktop graphics products
- AMD Radeon RX 5500M mobile graphics products
- GRID
Fixed Issues
- Borderlands 3 may experience an application crash or hang when running DirectX 12 API.
- Borderlands 3 may experience lighting corruption when running DirectX 12 API.
- Display artifacts may be experienced on some 75 Hz display configurations on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics system configurations.
- Radeon FreeSync 2 capable displays may fail to enable HDR when HDR is enabled via Windows OS on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products system configurations.
- Some displays may intermittently flash black when Radeon FreeSync is enabled and the system is at idle or on desktop.