AMD Release More Radeon 6000 Gaming Benchmarks

Following the launch of the Radeon 6000 graphics cards earlier this week the benchmarks provided by AMD at the time certainly seemed to suggest that, in terms of gaming performance, they may have finally have found a way to legitimately compete with the best that Nvidia had to offer. Following an official announcement on their website, however, Team Red has now released further benchmarks and, again, taking them at face value, they look more than a little impressive.

AMD Radeon 6000 Gaming Benchmarks

We did originally post a link to the benchmark scores yesterday in our social feed and, as such, you might be wondering why we’re telling you about this again. Well, following some excellent work by Twitter user ‘@harukaze5719‘, we now have fully compiled charts showing the 20 individual results neatly compiled into 2 charts.

So, it goes without saying, major kudos to ‘@harukaze5719‘ for putting the effort into giving us these results in some handy-dandy images!

What Do We Think?

As these benchmarking results have come directly from AMD, we do have to add the caveat that it’s more than likely that they have been skewed as much as possible to favor their own GPUs. We’re not saying that they’re dishonest, but it’s also never usual to see figures fudged, wherever possible, to make them look as good as they can. EVERYONE does this and it’s perfectly natural that, as a manufacturer, you’d want to!

If they do, however, prove to be accurate, then it’s yet more confirmation that the AMD Radeon 6000 range is amazingly potent and, with them set to launch within the next 4-6 weeks, we can’t wait to check them out for ourselves!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!