AMD Releases Radeon Software 18.9.2 Drivers

AMD Radeon Software 18.9.2 Another Beta Release

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve gotten quite a few drivers from AMD. Last week, the company released their Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.9.1 drivers. As the first set of drivers for September, it brought support for Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Star Control: Origins. Following up on that release, AMD is dropping a much bigger driver with improved support for 4 titles. We now have the latest Radeon Software 18.9.2 beta, optional drivers.

The main headline feature this time is improved support for 4 new titles. Along with the support, AMD is highlighting improved performance for those titles. First up is F1 2018 which is 3% faster on the RX Vega 64 at 1440p. Next, we have Fortnite with 5% improvement with the RX Vega 64 at 1080p. Furthermore, we have Shadow of the Tomb Raider running 4% faster at 1440p again. Finally, we have Star Control: Origins a whopping 17% faster running on the RX Vega 64 at 4K.

AMD Puts Focus on Performance With 18.9.2

Its a bit interesting to note the focus on performance this time around. AMD is really putting int he effort to go back to already supported titles to boost performance. This may be due to resources being a bit stretch to bring initial support, with performance coming later. One thing you might find interesting is that the resolutions tend to jump around. This marks a change from the past where the performance numbers all came from either 1080p or 1440p. AMD likely wants to highlight the highest numbers they can.

As a closing note, there is a bug fix for this driver as well. Star Control: Origins should not longer experience particle corruption on some cloud textures. The new driver still has some known issues from the past. Essentially, some APUs don’t work well when you downgrade Radeon Software, Vega memory is idling higher than expected, and 16+ core CPUs have issues with versions older than 18.8.1. Finally, its a bit of shame that WHQL drivers are missing since May. Hopefully, we will get one soon as AMD promised. You can find the full release notes and DOWNLOADS HERE.