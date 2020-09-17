AMD Releases Adrenalin 20.9.1 GPU Drivers With Lots of Bug Fixes!

AMD graphics card owners, pay attention because it’s (yet again) that time where a brand new driver update has been released. Rather than offering any specific ‘game-ready’ optimizations, however, the latest Adrenalin 2020 20.9.1 update largely just provides a lot of good general fixes and improvements to performance. With that in mind, therefore, although we freely admit updates can be a bit of a chore, this one does appear to be more than a little worth your time and effort.

AMD Adrenalin 2020 20.9.1 Update Notes

Fixed Issues –

A black screen, system crash or TDR may occur while gaming when performing task switches, enabling performance metrics overlay, or having video content/web browsers open on secondary displays on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products system configurations.

Project CARS 3™ may experience performance issues when the Radeon Software performance metrics overlay is enabled.

Error 1603 may occur during Radeon Software installation on some AMD Ryzen™ 5 Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics system configurations.

Error 195 may occur during Radeon Software installation on some AMD Ryzen™ 3 Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Vega Graphics.

On some displays, power cycling the display while Radeon FreeSync is enabled may cause the display to remain black until the system is rebooted or the display is hot plugged.

Flickering may occur in Borderlands™ 3 in some locations when Radeon Boost is enabled.

Decoding some HEVC content using AMF Decoder may result in corruption in the clips playback.

Performance Tuning fan profiles may sometimes not be applied after loading a saved profile.

Radeon Software may sometimes crash or automatically exit when performing a game scan in the Gaming tab.

Random color corruption may intermittently occur on some surfaces while playing matchmaking in Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive.

Notifications may be missing icons or text when hotkeys are used to invoke some Radeon Software streaming and recording features.

Brightness flickering may be experienced on some VP9 video content playback through applications or web browsers on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics product system configurations.

Known Issues (but not corrected in this update) –

Project CARS 3™ may experience mirror-like corruption when using VR during game menus on GCN based Radeon graphics products.

With Radeon FreeSync enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations, task switching to another display or application may cause the display to flicker for a few moments or for the displays refresh rate to spike.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.

With HDR enabled, Windows® desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.

Audio may experience instability when connected through an Audio Video Receiver via HDMI® on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.

Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Where Can I Grab This Update?

As always, if you already have AMD Adrenalin 2020 Edition installed, then a quick check should prompt you to download the latest version. If it doesn’t, however, then you can learn more (and manually download it) via the link here!

As above, this driver update hasn’t been specifically tuned for any new or upcoming gaming releases, but with a lot of useful fixes, it does seem worth grabbing none-the-less!

What do you think? How often do you update your GPU drivers? – Let us know in the comments!