AMD Releases Beta Driver To Fix Wolfenstein Crash Issues

I would be the first to admit that the regularity in which we’re asked to update our graphics card drivers can be more than a little annoying. Sneaking in just before the end of the month, however, AMD released yet another driver update that represented their fifth release of July. Does that seem a little excessive to you?…

As an AMD GPU owner, however, if you have been having problems with Wolfenstein Youngblood, then this might be of great interest to you!

AMD Releases Another Graphics Card Driver Update!

As just a little beta update, the latest version looks to correct an issue that would cause random crashes within the recent gaming release Wolfenstein Youngblood.

Following a report from earlier this week, however, what it has not done is to correct the higher idle-fan speeds which have been seen since an earlier update last month. This, despite it still not being confirmed within their most current list of ‘known issues’.

Where Can I Download the Driver?

As this is a beta release, the AMD Adrenaline software will likely not prompt you to automatically download this latest version. If you are, however, having problems with Wolfenstein Youngblood, you can manually download it via the link here!

Given the fan speed level issues, however, presuming you don’t play this (or GTA V which also saw an update earlier this month) it might be best to hold fire on any updates for the time being.

What do you think? Is 5 driver updates in one month a little excessive? Will you be skipping updates for a while? – Let us know in the comments!