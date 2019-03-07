AMD Releases Radeon Software 19.3.1 Beta Drivers

Within the first week of March, AMD has released their first new driver for the month. Following on the drivers in February, the company is making available Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.3.1 beta optional drivers. With the promise of more frequent drivers, the company has been releasing new drivers in quick succession. Due to the quick turnarround , the new release offers only a few changes from 19.2.3.

First up, the headline support for the new driver is the new Devil May Cry 5 title. The game is launching this weekend and its nice to support come so quickly and on time before launch. Compared to 19.2.3, 19.3.1 offers a substantial 4% performance increase for Radeon RX Vega 64 users.

19.3.1 Highlights Mobile APU Bugs

The new driver also offers a number of fixes for bugs. Some of these bugs have been floating around for quite a while. First, Radeon Wattman is working properly with the new Radeon VII. Mouse lag or system slowdown is also fixed when the two or more displays are connected but one is off. This is quite an old bug. Acer’s KG251Q is also getting a specific fix for DisplayPort 240hz black screens. Finally, video playback corruption is fixed when using dragging the Movies and TV application on an HDR display.

We also have some new known issues. With the new support for Ryzen Mobile APUs, there is a new bug for them. Mouse cursors may disappear or move over the boundary of the top of the display on APUs or have green flickering using YouTube on Chrome. Radeon VII is also facing issues with Wattman for memory clocks, gauges, saving settings, and the performance overlay. Finally, Rainbow Six Siege is still experiencing intermittent corruption or flickering for some textures.

Overall, the new release offers some fixes but exposes more bugs due to the new Ryzen Mobile APU support. As new drivers continue to roll out, more fixes should get added in. You can find the full release notes and download links HERE.