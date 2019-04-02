AMD Releases Radeon Software 19.4.1 Drivers
Samuel Wan / 6 hours ago
Right on the first of the month, AMD has decided to give us yet another new driver. After a rapid fire 3 drivers last month, the company is not letting up. Today, we now have the AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.4.1 drivers. As a beta optional release, it does not have WHQL certification.
Last month, the drivers were focused on providing new title support as well as bringing in DX12 support for Windows 7. This time, the focus is on bug fixes. One major fix is to system stability when Radeon VII and RX Vega GPUs have 3 more displays running. World of Warcraft is also getting a fix to stability when running MSAA and World of Tanks gets a fix when running at minimum settings on RX Vega cards. I don’t know who would run World of Tanks minimum on
Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.4.1 Irons Out 6 Bugs
Other fixes that are more minor is to make sure Radeon WattMan auto
With all of these fixes, AMD is looking on track to continue to deliver consistent performance and updates. The only shame is that Radeon VII is experiencing quite a few bugs though it is still a relatively new product on the market. As the last WHQL release was back