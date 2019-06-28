AMD Releases Radeon Software 19.6.3 Drivers

AMD Brings F1 2019 Support

AMD has been on fire lately on the GPU. Along with the new graphics cards offerings in the 5700 series, the company has been keeping up their software end of things as well. After 2 new drivers earlier in the month, we are getting another one in the last week of June. Today, AMD is releasing the new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.6.3 Beta Optional Drivers.

The key headline feature this time around is the addition of support for F1 2019. The new driver also includes a good number of fixes. Radeon ReLive is getting the bulk of the fixes, with YouTube login and region recording now working properly. It also gets a fix so ReLive and Overlay continue to function when ReLive recording is turned on. Another fix is to stabilize 3 display Eyefinity configurations when tweaking GPU memory clocks.

AMD is also working on a good number of known bugs that reuqire fixes. Compared to Radeon Software 19.6.2, there is just one new one worth mentioning. Radeon Overlay is reportedly having issues with DOTA 2 in fullscreen mode. In terms of old bugs that still need to be ironed out, the mobile APU ones are the longest lasting ones, dating back when mobile APUs were added to Radeon Software earlier in the year. Overall it also seems that Overlay and ReLive still have the most bugs to iron out.

Driver Track Record

Over the past year or so, much of the attention on AMD has been rightfully focused on the CPU side of things. However, the company has not neglected the GPU side. Since the launch of Radeon Software, AMD has done a great job to rebuild their branding for drivers. With more consistent updates and focus, the investment is continuing to show its fruits. Hopefully, AMD will have more in store with their GPUs for us. You can find the full download links and release notes HERE.