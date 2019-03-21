AMD Releases Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.3.3

Drivers For ‘Sekiro’ and ‘Generation Zero’

AMD is rolling out their latest Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition version 19.3.3. This brings out zero day support for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Generation Zero.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a hack and slash game by From Software, the same creators of the Dark Souls series. Except this time Sekiro is set in Japan, which the dev team is more familiar with.

Meanwhile, Generation Zero is a co-op shooter game from Swedish developer Avalanche Studios. Unlike other shooter games, players will be fighting against hordes of killer robots which have taken over the Swedish countryside.

In addition to the updated, game support these Radeon drivers also fixes the following issues.

Rainbow Six Siege may experience intermittent corruption or flickering on some game textures during gameplay.

DOTA2 VR may experience stutter on some HMD devices when using the Vulkan API.

Where Can I Download These New AMD Radeon Drivers?

Follow this link to get the files for your video card/operating system. AMD provides a separate package for Windows 10 and Windows 7, so make sure you download the correct version for your PC.