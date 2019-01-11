AMD Releasing 7nm Refresh of Entire GPU Lineup in 2019

2019 Roadmap Revealed by AMD CTO

AMD‘s CEO Lisa Su took the stage at CES 2019 to unveil Radeon VII, their latest flagship GPU. It is essentially using the same RX Vega 64 architecture underneath but “supercharged” aka refreshed via 7nm process.

Now in an interview with financial website ‘The Street‘, AMD CTO Mark Papermaster has revealed the company’s GPU roadmap for 2019. And it includes a full top-to-bottom 7nm refresh.

“We’re really excited to start on the high-end….you’ll see the announcements over the course of the year as we round out our Radeon roadmap.”

You can see this interview for yourself below:

Does This Mean No NAVI in 2019?

It is kinda funny to see the word “round out” there referring to the road map. Roads are generally a straight line. He most likely misspoke but “rounding out” might be more appropriate in this case. Especially since AMD is doing a 360-degree turn and returning/rehashing their product stack. This lines up with what we suspected when the Vega II logo trademark popped up last month.

This of course, in turn brings us to the topic of NAVI, which is AMD’s brand new architecture. While a new video card is interesting, it is not exactly a new architecture. Papermaster’s statement suggests that we might not see NAVI at all this year.

At the very least, we would have to wait until Computex and see if AMD has anything ready GPU-wise by then (even on paper).