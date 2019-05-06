AMD Removes Zen 2 Threadripper CPU From Roadmap

AMD Threadripper

With AMD expected to release their latest architecture range of graphics cards and latest Ryzen processors this Summer, there has been more than a little anticipation over what we consumers could expect.

In terms of outright brute power, their Threadripper processors have proven to be hugely popular with people. Particularly those who use their computers primarily for work rather than play.

In announcing their release roadmap back in March, the latest Zen 2 Threadripper Processors were very much part of the upcoming lineup. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, the latest May release shows it inexplicably removed.

Now You See It… Now You Don’t

So, what does this removal mean? Well, we cannot discount the possibility that this is just an error. Perhaps a cropping mistake on Photoshop when the image was released, but we’re not to sure.

Traditionally, the Threadripper processor has always released a month or two after Ryzen so perhaps to concentrate on getting all their ducks in a row, rather than launching with Ryzen (while keeping Epyc stock up with the recent demand boost) they’re again going to just push Threadripper back a little.

Delayed Production

While Threadripper is a very popular line for AMD, it’s clearly never going to have the sales impact of Ryzen. As such, AMD might have quietly sidelined it to ensure that the CPU production is strong enough to cope with the initial demand, then they’ll start pumping out the Threadripper CPUs.

Either way, however, if you are a fan of Team Red, there are definitely some exciting times ahead!

What do you think? Are you looking at getting a new AMD processor? – Let us know in the comments!