AMD “Renoir” Ryzen 7 4700U Benchmark Leaks

As one of their major product launches at CES 2020, AMD noted that their upcoming platform of Ryzen 4000 laptop processors was going to the “the best ever”. Quite a bold statement considering that the company only began tentatively dipping their Ryzen toe back into the notebook market last year.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, benchmarks leaked from the AMD “Renoir” Ryzen 4700U have appeared which give us some indication as to the level of performance we can expect from it.

AMD 4700U Processor

The benchmarks appeared on GeekBench and reportedly originate from a yet unknown Lenovo laptop design.

Achieving 4910 single-core, and 21693 multi-core scores though, the 8-core/16-thread processor easily outpaces the Intel i7-1065G7. A processor that is known to score around 4400 in single-core testing and 17,000 in multi.

This would, therefore, suggest that the AMD mobile processors have, at least in part, managed to not only match Intel’s current top-tier processor line, but also potentially have exceeded it by a comfortable margin.

Power Consumption

One of the biggest issues with the prior Ryzen laptop platform was its power consumption. Put simply, manufacturers had to put very specific limits on the CPU’s highest-end of performance to ensure a relatively reasonable battery lifespan. Having reviewed one, we can confirm that when it was plugged into the wall, the CPU performed like a champ. Unplugged, however, it was a rather tepid affair.

One can, therefore, only hope that with the 65-Watt TDP used in the AMD Ryzen 4700U, Team Red has found a way to mitigate this problem. Will they be any good though? Well, with their release expected over the next few months, we don’t have long to go before we find out!

What do you think? Are you interested in getting a new laptop? Are you considering one with an AMD Ryzen processor? – Let us know in the comments!