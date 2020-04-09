AMD Reportedly Lining Up Response to Intel Comet Lake-H

With the launch of AMD’s 4XXX mobile CPU platform, for a brief period, Team Red held the distinction of having the most powerful laptop processor available on the market. Not bad considering this was the first time AMD had ever achieved this. More so the fact that they hadn’t really given this market much effort until the latter part of 2017! With the release of the Intel Core i9-10980HK (Comet Lake-H) processor, however, things did return to some normality. Intel is (at least in terms of outright performance) the top dog again!

What about the more low-power specific models though? Well, in the 15w market, the Ryzen 7 4800U is still (and by a notable margin) the best around. Yep, Intel couldn’t top this one! According to the highly-reputable Twitter source ‘APISAK‘, however, it seems that AMD might be looking to cement that fact even further!

AMD Ryzen 9 4900U Graphics 🤔

FP6, 1 CPU, 8 cores, 16 threads

Base clock 1.8 GHz, turbo 2.35 GHz



AMD Ted3-RNhttps://t.co/Z7AYDtNip9 pic.twitter.com/Y9cvmSkF9N — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) April 5, 2020

AMD Ryzen 9 4900U

In the post, details have been revealed of a (yet unreleased) AMD Ryzen 9 4900U. With an 8-core/16-thread design clocked at 1.80GHz base up to 4.30GHz boost, this may initially seem like only (specifications wise) a relative boost on the current market leader, the 4800U.

Based on the leaked benchmark results, however, it gets a lot more impressive than it might initially seem. While the single-core score is still pretty similar, it would appear that AMD has found a means of squeezing a lot more performance out of ‘multi-core’ performance. For a low-power processor, these are impressive numbers even by the standards they set for themselves!

What Do We Think?

While AMD may not have the best mobile processor anymore in terms of raw performance, this 4900U does seem to give AMD a lot of breathing room in the more low-power focused area of the laptop market which is, if we’re being honest, probably the most popular part of the market. Yes, high-performance laptops are good, but most people either can’t afford or don’t need those designs.

Put simply, AMD laptops are not a joke. Ryzen mobile is here and, with the launch of the 4XXX series, they’re clearly not planning on quitting any time soon!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!