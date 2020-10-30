AMD Reportedly in Talks with AIB Partners for Custom 6900 XT’s

Following the official launch of the AMD Radeon 6000 graphics cards earlier this week, while there was certainly a lot to digest, it seemed pretty clear that Team Red may have finally have found the potential to truly compete with the best that Nvidia had to offer. Of all the releases confirmed, however, the Radeon RX 6900 XT was undoubtedly one of the most impressive.

What is perhaps most surprising about this GPU, however, is that, at least based on initial impressions, AMD wasn’t planning to provide this model to AIB partners for them to create custom designs. In other words, the only models set to be made available would be the reference GPU directly from Team Red. Following a report via Videocardz, however, rumors are suggesting that AMD may already be in talks with partners over the potential release of some custom 6900 XT GPUs.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

One of the biggest indications that AMD had no immediate plans for custom AIB Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards is the clear fact that, to date, no partner manufacturers have revealed any of their designs from this particular model. With this specific GPU not being set for release until December 8th, however, it is believed that AMD may be prepared to relax their ‘in-house’ only production of 6900 XT’s.

Oh, and if you’re wondering why they may only wish to make them themselves, the motive is almost certainly purely driven by finances.

Will It Happen?

Given that the 6800 XT and 6900 XT share so many similarities in terms of their specifications, it seems that should AMD allow some AIB partners to produce custom 6900 XT’s, the transition wouldn’t be too difficult as, by and large, they do appear to largely share the same chipset and overall design ‘template’.

Will it happen though? Well, while we’re almost certain that it will eventually, don’t be surprised if custom 6900 XT’s don’t arrive until the new year!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!