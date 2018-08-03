AMD Reveal New SOC Design For Ryzen And Vega

AMD is, without doubt, one of the market leaders in terms of SOC design. SOC (system-on-a-chip) platforms are exceptionally popular. It is, after all, largely what drives most of the current console market in terms of the combined CPU and GPU in a single chip.

We have recently seen AMD trend more back into these realms with the release of the 2nd generation of Ryzen processors. Many of these are basically modern iterations of the old APU design (put simply, a processor with graphics rendering capabilities). In a report via the AMD official website though, they have to have created what is possibly their most advanced custom SOC.

Sorry No Pictures

Unfortunately, AMD has not released any images of the chip. They do, however, reveal that in partnership with Chinese firm Zhongshan Subor they have been able to successfully marry their Ryzen processing technology with their Vega graphics design all into one singular chip. The results achieved are pretty impressive!

The SOC design has reportedly been able to utilise a 4 core/8 thread Ryzen processor (running at 4Ghz) with a Vega graphics card (24CU’s at 1.3ghzs) that also has 8GB of GDDR5 memory. All of this, remember, is on a single chip. A single chip that is probably a lot more powerful than many gaming desktop PC’s.

SoC Could Be The Way To Go!

With graphics card prices quite notably high, we were impressed when AMD decided to go down the ‘APU’ route. This was most notably seen with some of the 2nd-generation Ryzen processors. It means that a number of people who wanted to PC game but had a limited budget were finally able to get in on the action. Albeit on a somewhat limited level.

If this technology can be made to produce impressive results such as this though, the future of consoles looks good. It perhaps even makes the laptop/desktop future landscape look very different too! You never know!

What do you think? Impressed with the marriage of the technology? Do you think these SoC designs could replace the current norms for PC and laptop systems? In addition, do you think this is a good area for AMD to invest in? – Let us know in the comments!