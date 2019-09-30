AMD Reveal Their “Raise the Game” Bundle

I’m a big fan of bundles when it comes to gaming. Historically, AMD has often had some of the best offers in that regard too. Now, it looks like they’re set to do the same again with the “Raise the Game” bundle. The bundle is available when you purchase one of their participating Ryzen processors or Radeon graphics cards. Of course, you likely have to buy from a participating retailer too, but I’m sure it’ll be well advertised in that regard.

AMD

The bundle includes a range of options, which include three months of Xbox Games Pass Ultimate. That’s the bundle that gives you both Xbox One games and Windows 10 games. Furthermore, that sub includes games like Gears of War 5, Forza Horizon 4 and much much more.

Raise the Game

If they’re not your speed. You can choose one game, such as Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, The Outer Worlds, or Borderlands 3. I think you’ll agree that’s a pretty dope deal. Albeit, a little bit of me wishes it would include all the games and the Xbox pass. Of course, I’ve more chance of proving unicorns exist before getting a deal that hot… right?

Wait…

Close enough is that if you are grabbing a Ryzen 9 or Ryzen 7 3800X, you do get both Borderlands and The Outer Worlds, as well as the Xbox pass. of course, they’re the most expensive CPU parts. Most of the Ryzen range will get you a choice of one game. However, the more affordable Ryzen 5’s and below will get you the Xbox Game Pass.

For graphics cards, you’ll find the RX 5700 and RX 5xx series will get you one of the two games; Tom Clancy or Borderlands 3, as well as the Xbox Game Pass.

Furthermore, some of the older cards and even some pre-built systems may also include variations on this deal.