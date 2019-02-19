AMD Ryzen CPUs & Navi GPU Rumoured To Release This July

Ryzen 3 And Navi Graphics Cards

When the Ryzen processors were released, we were a huge fan of them at eTeknix. For the first time (in what felt like years) AMD had a product on the market that provided some serious punch. In addition, and I don’t think is unfair to say, AMD also had a pretty sexy name they could market. Overall, even with the release of the 2nd-generation last Summer, we have been very impressed with their range.

In a report via The Inquirer, however, AMD might be set to kick this up a notch this summer. How? Well, the release of the 3rd-generation of Ryzen Processors is reportedly set to be made this July. Better still, the rumour mill is suggesting that despite indications suggesting otherwise, AMD may be going ahead with their Navi graphics card desktop releases.

How Much Better Will This Be?

Well, in terms of the processing power, while we expect some modest improvements, we’re not getting overly excited. If they are, however, released with Navi architecture, it could represent a significant graphical boost. In terms of the Navi (stand-alone) graphics cards, however, the 7nm chipset technology should provide faster speeds. AMD has already gone as far as to say that the architecture will compete with Nvidia’s high-end.

An Interesting Side Note

We have always been particularly impressed with the Ryzen 3 series of processors specifically for carrying the rather impressive APU capability via the Vega architecture. Will the brand new Ryzen 3’s change this to Navi? It’s certainly an interesting thought and one that would make the truly budget-friendly PC building market pay attention.

In terms of how genuine the rumour is, well… It’s pretty much known that AMD would release the 3rd-generation Ryzen this Summer. Navi graphics cards, however, were not really expected until later in the year. If AMD does go for the double whammy here, it could prove to be very impressive.

With an AMD event scheduled to take place on July 7th, this is going to be interesting!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!