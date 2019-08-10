AMD Rumoured To Be Working on a Gen-2 Navi ‘Nvidia Killer’

With the release of the recent AMD Radeon 5700 (and XT) graphics cards, we got our first look at what Team Red was capable of with their 7nm RDNA architecture. Pending the release of the custom AIB partner models, however, it would be fair to say that while the graphics cards are very impressive in a punch to price ratio, they are still a long way off competing with Nvidia’s highest-end releases.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, rumours are suggesting that AMD is already planning a new 2nd-gen Navi release. Surprisingly, as early as next year. More so, they’ve even said to be calling it (on an in-house level) the “Nvidia Killer”. Well, that’s rather bold!

AMD Rumoured to be Working on a “Nvidia Killer”

While we are expecting some further releases from the current generation of their graphics card architecture, AMD is believed to also have two brand new cards currently in development that will be set for release in 2020. While specific details are unknown, Team Red is said to be highly confident in their design. One that will, however, very likely include some form of hardware-based ray tracing technology.

So much, in fact, that they may genuinely believe that the next release will be capable of beating the best that Nvidia has. At the risk of sounding cynical, however, it’s not like we haven’t heard that one before!

What Do We Think?

Is AMD capable of producing a graphics card better than the best Nvidia has to offer? Almost certainly. If the release of the 5700 XT proved anything, however, it’s that the gap at the ‘top-end’ of the scale is still pretty substantial.

From a consumer level, we’d love to see AMD try though and, based on their generally more favourable pricing structure, if they can even come close, they’ll tempt many over to their side of the fence!

What do you think? What graphics card do you own? – Let us know in the comments!