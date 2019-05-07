AMD RX 3080 XT may be Gunning for the Nvidia RTX 2070

AMD RX 3080 XT To Compete With Nvidia RTX 2070

With the expected release of the brand new NaVi architecture graphics cards at some point in Q2 or Q3 this year, many people are hoping that AMD will finally be able to restore some form of effective parity with Nvidia.

Don’t get us wrong, while the 4XX and 5XX ranges were pretty decent, at best they only managed to compete with Nvidia’s mid-tier models.

The release of the Radeon VII earlier this year gave us some hope that Team Red might be on track and in a report via TechPowerUp, rumoured performance figures would suggest that the RX 3080 XT is set to try and give the (excellent) Nvidia RTX 2070 a real run for it’s money…. Literally!

Performance

There are currently (or at least rumours say) a number of RX 3080 XT graphics cards already floating around as the range is expected to form part of AMD’s ‘big reveal’ at Computex 2019. An event which is, incidentally, just under two weeks away.

The rumours point towards the graphics card having 8 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit wide memory bus. Exact specifications are not known for this GPU nor are they so bluntly speculated. Some of the more interesting rumours, however, suggest that AMD is very specifically gunning for the Nvidia 2070. Not only in terms of performance, but also with a $330 price tag being dangled around!

What Do We Think?

If the RX 3080 XT can seemingly perform as well as the Nvidia 2070 on what will essentially be a price of around $100-$150 less, then I’m going to be all over this graphics card. I suspect many others will too.

I do feel though that I’m currently in the same boat as many others. Owning an Nvidia 980Ti, it has proven to be an absolute monster of a graphics card. I have, however, (for quite a while now) had an eye on a replacement. Sadly, most things since have fallen into two general categories. Namely, too expensive or not quite good enough.

If AMD can look to do what they do best and bridge the two, then this could prove to be their most successful GPU for a very long time!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!