AMD RX 5600 XT Benchmarks Appear on 3DMark Database

So, at this point, the release of the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT seems more of a case of when rather than if. With both AMD and Gigabyte both confirming the existence of the cards via various SKU/EEC applications, it is almost definitely on the way. The only mild surprise is that it is coming perhaps a little sooner than we may have thought.

In a report via Videocardz, however, a number of benchmark entries on the 3DMark database has seemingly given us our first window into the level of performance we can expect to see from this upcoming GPU release. The short version is, it’s looking good!

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics Card

As the graphics card in the database isn’t officially recognized as of yet, this seems to be one of the best indicators that this is, indeed, the Radeon RX 5600 XT. We’re certainly not aware of anything else on the horizon at this precise moment.

So, how does it compare to the prior 5500 XT? Well, if the results are anything to go by, we can expect it to be roughly around 30-35% faster. Quite a nice notable jump in performance.

What Do We Think?

I think it would be fair to say that while the 5500 XT might’ve been a decent card, AMD ruined it with the price tag. Given that it retails for around £50 more than a standard RX590 (for not a lot of additional performance) it’s honestly hard to make the case for buying one.

The 5600 XT, however, does appear to be a different kettle of fish. These results indicate that while it isn’t quite at the 5700 XT level, it’s still notably better than the 5500 XT. As long as AMD doesn’t screw up the price again this time around, despite not being aimed towards the ‘bang for buck’ market, the AMD Radeon 5600 XT might (perhaps surprisingly) be the best option for those consumers.

With a formal announcement of the GPU expected at CES 2020 in just a couple of weeks, the good news is we don’t have long to wait before we find out just what we can expect from this new graphics card entry.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!