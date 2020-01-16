AMD RX 5600 XT is Confirmed to Use Navi 10 XLE

With a number of manufacturers revealing their designs for the upcoming AMD RX 5600 XT graphics card, in terms of specifications and performance, it still isn’t really known just how good (or bad) this graphics card is going to be.

With some (perhaps optimistic) speculation that the 5600 XT was going to migrate to a more modern version of Navi, however, it seems in a report via Videocardz that this definitely isn’t the case!

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

In the report, it has been discovered that the graphics card will be utilizing Navi 10 XLE. What does this mean though? Well, in very basic terms this is the same platform used in the 5700 (non-XT) and essentially confirms that (like the Nvidia Super’s) this is essentially just a cut-back version of a higher-tier card.

While that might sound critical, it’s what I was expecting!

What Do We Think?

This news is neither a bad thing nor should it provide any discouragement over the graphics card. In truth, this was probably what the vast majority of people were expecting.

The real key to the success or failure of the 5600 XT is going to boil down to two basic factors. How much they will cost (beyond the MSRP of $299) and how well they will perform to comparative Nvidia cards.

I can see the 5600 XT hitting a better mark than the 5500 XT. With them set to launch on January 21st, however, we don’t have long to wait before we find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!