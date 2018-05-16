Powercolor Reveal AMD RX Vega 56 Mini Version

AMD RX Vega 56 Mini-ITX Card is revealed by Powercolor

Computex is only 3 weeks away and, of course, we at eTeknix will be there to reveal all of the latest tech products on display from the major PC manufacturers. It seems, however, that some can’t wait and want to give us a little taste of what to expect.

As such, in a report via PCGamesN, Powercolor has revealed that they have developed a mini-version of the AMD RX Vega 56 graphics card. One specifically designed for use in mini-ITX systems and also the first for this specific card.

What do we know about it?

Aside from the 2 images in this story, we know very little else about the card except what we can see. When the AMD RX Vega 56 launched last year, fans of AMD were hoping that like the success Ryzen saw earlier in the year, AMD may have finally been making a big stake in the high-end GPU market. While the Vega 56 was no slouch, it ultimately didn’t quite have the legs to compete with Nvidia’s top-end cards.

As can be seen in the images, this is indeed a mini-ITX version of the card produced by Powercolor. As such, it will be of some significant interest to both fans and manufacturers of small PC’s. There are, however, some slight concerns over the design. AMD graphics cards are quite notorious for being power hungry and with power, there generally comes heat. Many have questioned whether a single fan (albeit a full sized one) would be capable of effectively cooling the card. Despite those concerns though, Powercolor clearly seem to think they have it all under control.

When will we know more?

Powercolor is expected to formally reveal the product with the specification at Computex this year. As such, we’ll be keeping a keen eye open for it to see what, if any, accommodations have been made. This is, however, if nothing else, an interesting and somewhat unexpected development for the AMD RX Vega 56. Whether it will be enough for people to look away from Nvidia in this market, however, remains to be seen.

