AMD Ryzen 2000 CPU Series Performance Previewed

A Preview of 2nd Generation Ryzen CPU Performance

Early tests for AMD‘s 2nd generation Ryzen CPU are now available courtesy of French magazine CanardPC (via ComputerBase.de). Although since it is not part of the actual official market launch, the results might be preliminary considering it might not have the latest optimized BIOS. They conducted their tests on Ryzen 7 2700X, Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 5 2600 with an A320 chipset motherboard. The A320 is the lowest end chipset from AMD’s first generation, but all AM4 socket motherboards are fully compatible. Which of course, requires a BIOS update which some manufacturers now offer ahead of the launch.

Since they use the A320 chipset, the benchmarks does not show the performance with the new Turbo mechanisms. The XFR 2 and Precision Boost Overdrive, which are only available with the newest X470 and B450 chipsets. Furthermore, their test setup uses DDR4-2666 for the 1st generation Ryzen and DDR4-2933 for the 2nd generation Ryzen. As most users familiar with Ryzen performance knows that memory speed plays a big role in improving performance. This is due to the infinity fabric system.

How Well Does the Ryzen 2000 CPUs Perform on A320 Chipset?

With the caveat above out of the way, the performance reveals slightly more than 3% advantage in games and 15% advantage in applications between Ryzen 7 2700X vs 1800X. The latency performances has also improved, slowly closing in the gap with Intel. Although faster, CanardPC found the 2700X to still lag behind the i5-8400 in games, although notes that it has fantastic “brute force” performance. You can see some photos of the benchmarks below from Reddit user /u/JustFinishedBSG.

Again, keep in mind that these are still very early and would most likely show better performance with the X470 and B450 chipsets. Despite the fact that according to CanardPC, these are basically just renamed chipsets, the XFR2 and Precision Boost require these new models.

The full article is available from the latest issue of Canard PC which is available now.

