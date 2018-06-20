AMD Ryzen 2300X and 2500X Pop Up On Geekbench

AMD May Soon Retire Entire Original Ryzen Lineup

Earlier in the year, AMD kicked off their Ryzen refresh. With the new Zen+ design, AMD planned to update most of their mainstream CPU lineup. So far, we’ve already received the Ryzen 5 2600X and the Ryzen 7 2700X. However, the budget and mainstream markets have had to make do with APUs. Based on some leaked Geekbench postings, that may be changing soon. We now have more information about the Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X.

The Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X were first revealed in leaked documents from AMD. At the time that AMD launched Ryzen 2000, the 2300X and 2500X were left out. That gave the 1300X and 1500X first gen Ryzen a bit more shelf time. With the leaks coming now, it looks like its time for the launch processors to go away. We also have a good sense as well in how the new chips compare to the old ones.

AMD Zen+ Scores As Expected

The Ryzen 3 2300X scores 4734 on a single thread and 13999 multithread. It comes with a total of 4 cores with no SMT, running at 3.5 GHz base and 3.9 GHz boost. The Ryzen 5 2500X scored 4782 and 17291 for single and multithread respectively. Compared to the Ryzen 3, the Ryzen 5 features SMT, giving it a total of 8 threads. Just like their predecessors, they have both Precision Boost and XFR.

As expected, there Zen+ is more of an incremental upgrade over Zen. The move to 12nm will likely yield some power savings. However, at the low end, AMD is not really pushing the limits. However, they will still be a welcome addition to the Ryzen family. They will offer a high performance than the current APU lineup but likely with lower cost given current trends. My own wish is that every AMD CPU become an APU, just to have a small iGPU to mess around with.