AMD Ryzen 2700/X & 2600/X Prices and Release Date Confirmed

AMD’s new CPUs will arrive in April.

A recent Amazon listing for AMD’s upcoming Ryzen processors has confirmed that we’ll be able to get our hands on these products next month. We’re talking about the Ryzen 7 2700X, Ryzen 7 2700, Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 5 2600, all of which will become available on April 19. The CPUs will be supported by AMD’s X470 high-end chipset and B450 mid-range chipset, by the way. Even though the original listings are no longer available, we did manage to have a good look at the specs.

Apparently, the Ryzen 7 2700X will lead the pack specification-wise. This CPU has 8 cores and 16 threads, as well as a TDP of 105W. It boasts a core clock speed of 3.7 GHz and a turbo clock speed of 4.35 GHz. Pricing should be around $369,99, and the cooling solution is a bundled Wraith Prism cooler. As for its younger sibling, the Ryzen 7 2700, it will include an LED version of AMD’s Wraith Spire cooler. This CPU is a bit slower at 3.2 GHz and 4.1 GHz turbo, but it does have a low TDP of 65W.

What about the AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 5 2600?

The AMD Ryzen 5 2600X comes with 6 cores, 12 threads, and a TDP of 95W. For just $249, you get a clock speed of 3.7 GHz and a turbo of 4.25 GHz, as well as a Wraith Spire cooler. The most budget-friendly option in the new lineup is the Ryzen 5 2600, of course. This product will offer a clock speed of 3.4 GHz and a Turbo clock speed of 3.9 GHz for just $199. It will include AMD’s Wraith Stealth CPU cooler, and it will also have a TDP of 65W.

What do you think about AMD’s new Ryzen CPU lineup?

