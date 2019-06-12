AMD Ryzen 3 3200G & Ryzen 5 3400G APU Details Revealed

AMD Ryzen APU Processors

With the release of the 2nd-generation of Ryzen processors last year, AMD brought something back to the market that many had largely forgotten about in terms of PC design. Namely, an APU style of processor that looked to combine both graphics and CPU processing within a single chip.

We were so impressed in fact that we released a video showcasing that a legitimate 1080p gaming PC could be built based on the hardware offered.

In a report via Videocardz, however, we do have our first look at the specifications for the next-generation Ryzen processors which will again offer some APU style solutions for those on a budget.

What Do We Know?

Both the Ryzen 3 3200G and Ryzen 5 3400G will essentially form the ‘entry-level’ point of the new platform. Each of these will include a Vega based APU with the Ryzen 5 offering the Vega 11 platform, but for a notably higher price tag. You do, after all, generally tend to get what you pay for!

When you consider, however, that for less than $150, you can get a legitimate solution to both your processing and graphical needs, it really does make these designs desirable. Particularly for those who want to get into PC gaming, but have a very limited budget. You will, however, note that these APU processors do retain the 12nm node design rather than the upgraded 7nm seen in the other releases.

What Do We Think?

Of course, more powerful Ryzen processors will be available that will drop the graphics integrated design. Like the 1st-generation of Ryzen releases, it seems likely that the 3600X is going to be the ‘value’ middle ground in terms of price and performance.

If you are, however, looking for an inexpensive option to tick both the graphics and processing box for your new PC built, then the Ryzen 3 3200G and Ryzen 5 3400G, again, seem like excellent options.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!