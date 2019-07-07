AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs Now Available

7 SKUs Available via Overclockers UK

AMD‘s 3rd Generation Ryzen processors are finally here. Along with X570 chipset motherboards, these bring the latest technology on a new platform. This includes PCIe 4.0 as standard and the most powerful and efficient AMD CPU performance yet.

Just like with AMD’s previous CPU launch, they are not issuing an EOL for their 2nd Gen Ryzen yet. Especially since they designed it to be backwards and forwards compatible with their X370, X470 and X570 AM4 motherboards. Now users not only have the option of getting a new 3rd Gen CPU, but also a lower price option with a 2nd Gen CPU. Plus, a possible upgrade path in the future if they wish to do so.

To see how well these CPUs perform, check out our review of the Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 7 3700X processors here.

To check out the review of the latest Navi GPUs which would go well paired with these, check out our Ryzen RX 5700 and RX 5700XT review here.

How Much Are These AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs?

There are seven choices currently available now via Overclockers UK. This even includes two options with built-in graphics. Oddly enough, there is only one Ryzen 3 SKU this time and it is an APU:

£479.99 – Ryzen 9 3900X

£379.99 – Ryzen 7 3800X

£319.99 – Ryzen 7 3700X

£329.99 – Ryzen 5 3600X

£188.99 – Ryzen 5 3600

£139.99 – Ryzen 5 3400G

£94.99 – Ryzen 3 3200G

Which Motherboard Supports These CPUs?

These processors are compatible with 2nd Generation Ryzen motherboards. You just need to update your BIOS to the latest. However, if you wish to fully build a 3rd Gen Ryzen platform from scratch, you can check out our reviews of several X570 motherboards below:

Gigabyte X570 AORUS Master Motherboard Review

Gigabyte X570 AORUS Pro Motherboard Review

ASUS RoG Crosshair VIII Hero (WiFi) Motherboard Review Review

MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE Motherboard Review

ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Plus (WiFi) Motherboard Review

ASUS ROG STRIX X570-E Gaming Motherboard Review

MSI MEG X570 ACE Motherboard Review

Gigabyte X570 I AORUS Pro WiFi Motherboard Review

Gigabyte X570 AORUS XTREME Motherboard Review

ASRock X570 Motherboard Review

ASUS PRIME X570-Pro Motherboard Review

In case you want to filter out which X570 motherboard features are right for you, you can read this buyer’s guide.

For more information regarding 7nm AM4 CPUs in general, read this article.