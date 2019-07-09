AMD Ryzen 3000 Processors May Make Destiny 2 Unplayable

When a brand new line of processors are launched, there are (on occasions) a few teething problems that need to be fixed. Thankfully, following the initial launch, these are (mostly) resolved before they hit the vast majority of consumers PCs. If you are, however, an early adopter of the brand new AMD Ryzen 3000 series processor, then it appears that one unexpected issue has cropped up in the world of gaming.

In a report via PCGamesN, owners of the brand new processors are reporting that Destiny 2 is outright refusing to run. Yes, Ryzen 3000 may have broken the game!

AMD Ryzen 3000 Issues With Destiny 2

A significant number of users are reporting that since making the upgrade, Destiny 2 is completely refusing to run correctly. Upon attempting to launch the game, it will briefly pop-up in task manager and then promptly vanish. All while Battle.net is showing you as in-game which makes any further attempts to boot more than a little tricky.

Of all the users reporting this issue, there has been one key common factor. Namely, that they have all recently upgraded to the AMD Ryzen 3000 processors.

Is There A Fix?

Bungie (who you may recall now essentially controls the Destiny franchise) has yet to comment specifically on the issue. Therefore, sadly, there is no fix for the issue at the time of writing. This isn’t, however, the first issue the game has encountered with AMD processor. Albeit the last was with their much-older dual core ‘Phenom’ processors and was fixed shortly after the games release.

If you do, however, own an AMD Ryzen 3000, for the meantime I’m afraid that Destiny 2 may have to take a temporary respite from your gaming schedule. Don’t worry though, a fix is surely on the way!

What do you think? What could be causing this issue? – Let us know in the comments!