AMD Ryzen 3900 XT to Boost Up To 4.8 GHz

Late last week we saw some pretty firm information suggesting that AMD was planning on launching a refresh of at least some of their Ryzen 3XXX processors. In terms of exactly what these would present, however, it was somewhat lacking in the details.

Following a report on Videocardz, however, specifications for the expected releases (including their clock speeds) have leaked online and it looks like the 3900 XT is going to get a pretty notable push!

AMD Ryzen 3900 XT

Firstly, we should note that there isn’t any confirmation on these specifications, to take it all with a grain of salt. If true though, it would suggest that the AMD Ryzen 3900 XT will (compared to the existing ‘standard’ model) see an additional 200MHz boost clock speed increase as well as 300MHz on the base clock.

On the other end of the scale, the numbers are basically reversed. The 3600 XT will see a 300MHz boost clock improvement while the base clock will increase by 200MHz.

In terms of core/thread counts, all models are expected to retain their current overall specifications.

What Do We Think?

It seems pretty clear that with this refresh, AMD is intending for the ‘XT’ branding to signify a more powerful version of base models. We have, for example, already seen this with their 5600 and 5700 graphics cards.

How much more powerful (really) will these new processors be though? Well, with a general release expected before the end of June, we may not have too long to wait before we find out! There’s a good chance though that these moderate boosts will give the Intel Comet Lake-S platform an even bigger problem. Particularly if the rumors are confirmed that AMD is going to implement an overall price drop!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!