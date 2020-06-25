AMD Ryzen 3900XT Benchmark Shows 5% Boost on 3900

A little over a week ago we finally got the confirmation (not that we needed it) that AMD was launching a new ‘XT’ range of Ryzen 3000 processors. In terms of what they would exactly represent, however, has largely so far been more than a little unclear. I mean, we know that they’re going to come with (compared to the base models) moderately higher clock speeds, but exactly what ‘boost’ could be expected from was certainly ambiguous.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, leaked benchmarks taken from an AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT have appeared online and, if accurate, it shows that the comparative performance increase from the standard 3900 might not be as great as many might have hoped!

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

Based on the score shown in the benchmark above, this places the AMD Ryzen 3900XT at a performance level of roughly 5% faster than the standard 3900. Now, admittedly, it’s unlikely that this was a ‘like for like’ comparison in terms of utilizing the same motherboard and RAM, etc. On the whole, however, and at the risk of sounding cynical, we expected (or hoped) that the ‘gap’ to be closer to 10%.

So, does this make the XT range pointless? Well, perhaps not if you understand why AMD has done this.

What Do We Think?

While this performance boost might seem rather insignificant in the grand scheme of things, there might be a legitimate purpose to it. Specifically, this 3900XT may have the potential (even with that moderate 5% upgrade) to shorten the single-core performance gap between itself and the Intel Core i9-10900K. While the i9-10900K is absolutely dominated by AMD in terms of multi-core performance, the single-core ‘gaming’ aspect still shows Intel having a slight advantage.

With the AMD Ryzen XT processors set to release on July 7th, however, we don’t have much longer to wait before we find out just how much better they are to the standard models and, in addition, how they will stack up against Intel.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!