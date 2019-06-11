AMD Ryzen 3950X To Release This September for $749

AMD Ryzen 3950X

Yesterday, details leaked surrounding the AMD Ryzen 3950X, their high-performance processor which, while unlikely to form their flagship model, would undoubtedly represent one of the most powerful CPUs of their 3rd-generation range.

With leaks details over the specification revealed, in a report via PCGamesN, AMD has formally confirmed both the release date for the processor and, perhaps more importantly, how much it will cost!

Gaming Focus

The AMD Ryzen 3950X will be a genuine gaming contender as it was revealed that the 2 x Zen2 design would be able to simultaneously access all 16 cores. In other words, this would be the worlds first gaming-specific 16 core processor.

Following a formal confirmation by AMD, however, we know that the 3950X will be released this September and will retail for around $749. Quite expensive, but the performance figures suggest that it may be capable of beating the Intel i9 9900k.

What Do We Think?

While the AMD Ryzen 3950X might have a rather high price point, it does represent something rather special. Namely, that for the first time in years AMD might legitimately have a processor capable of competing with Intel. Specifically, on a gaming platform.

We will, admittedly, hold fire on any hyperbole until some independent benchmarks start emerging. So far, however, this is looking incredibly interesting!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!