AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs Take a Huge Step Closer to Release!

Despite some rumors that AMD may have been planning on putting off the release of their new Ryzen 4000 desktop processors until early 2021, it seems that, pending a formal launch/release date, they are still on track to arrive around September this year. Well, at least according to AMD themselves!

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, fresh news has given us a major hint that the AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop platform may have just taken one huge step closer to retail shelves!

AMD Ryzen 4000

In the report, sources are claiming that the AMD Ryzen ‘Vermeer’ 4000 CPUs have officially entered the ‘B0 stepping’ of development. What does this mean? Well, in a nutshell, that the design has been completed, the CPU is fully working and, as such, they are now ready to enter mass-production.

Based on this information, presuming it will take around 2-3 months for volumes to be produced on a sufficient level, it does seem to confirm that a release date of around September does seem pretty much nailed down!

What Do We Think?

At this point, the only thing we’re really all waiting on is the formal confirmation/launch from AMD. Of course, one of the most obvious question is how these new releases will stack up to the already excellent Ryzen 3000 range. With the change to the Zen 3 architecture, however, despite the fact that Ryzen 4000 will retain a 7nm design, we’re expecting more good things from Team Red here!

What do you think? Are you planning on getting a Ryzen 4000 processor? – Let us know in the comments!