AMD Ryzen 4000G Series Starts Getting BIOS Support

It’s something of an open secret at the moment that, within the next few weeks, AMD will be releasing a new range of desktop processors. Unlike (most) of their Ryzen releases to date, however, these designs are going to be a little different. How so I hear you ask? Well, these new “Renior” based processors will come with a Vega integrated graphics adaptor.

Now admittedly, we’ve seen this before on some of AMD’s more entry-level processors, in this instance, however, these new releases are going to come packed with some of their higher-end processor designs. A very interesting proposition for consumers looking for a great-level of CPU power without the need (or expense) of a separate dedicated graphics card.

AMD “Renior” 4000G Processors

As for when they will be released, well, for the moment, AMD is still remaining somewhat tight-lipped. In a report via Videocardz, however, BIOS information has appeared online showing that certain manufacturers have already applied updates for these latest AMD Ryzen releases.

Specifically coming from an ASUS Crosshair VII motherboard, you can see in the image below from the BIOS containing various new references that are directly linked to the upcoming “Renior” APU style processors.

What Do We Think?

With at least one motherboard manufacturer updating their BIOS to support these new processors, it’s pretty much the final step we can expect to see before their release is made. As for when that will be, well, we’re firmly in the land of speculation for anything specific. As a rough indication, however, everything we have seen points towards the AMD 4000G processors hitting retailers by the end of this month!

