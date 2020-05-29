AMD Ryzen 4700G, 4400G & 4200G APU Benchmarks Leak

Although certainly not yet officially announced by AMD, it’s pretty much all but confirmed that Team Red will shortly be releasing a new range of ‘high-end’ APU style desktop processors. Unlike their prior APU releases, that were usually geared more towards the entry-level market, however, these new CPUs would (will) carry plenty of processing beef!

Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, benchmarks have leaked online showing three of the upcoming models in action as well as what level of graphical performance can be (comparatively) expected.

AMD Ryzen 4000 APUs

With the increased core count on the chip (compared to AMD’s prior APU releases), it was, of course, expected that the Vega integrated graphics would be smaller and this seems to be the case here with 8 compute units rather than 11. Despite that reduction, however, these new Ryzen 4000 APUs will at least be as good at ‘gaming’ as the existing 3400G’s designs while clearly offering a lot more in terms of processing power!

Now, this information should, of course, be taken with a grain of salt. Within the next week or so, however, we can probably expect a lot more information surrounding these processors and their performance as more and more details ‘leak’ online. For the moment though, for consumers in the market for a strong processor with a decent integrated graphics solution, AMD could be onto a huge winner here!

Some Contradiction

Before you go leaping on any sort of bandwagon though (as we warned above), a second benchmark result has also appeared online that, comparatively, shows the Ryzen 3200G significantly beating (by around 7%) the 4200G in terms of graphical performance.

Of course, the 4200G is hugely superior in its CPU specific results, but the short version is that we should wait a little longer before we jump to any conclusions here. This new AMD range appears to be excellent, but until it’s formally launched, we won’t know for certain!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!