AMD Ryzen 4700G Benchmark Matches The Ryzen 3800X

/ 40 seconds ago
All going well, by the end of this month we should see AMD (somewhat quietly) launch their new Ryzen 4000G range of APU based processors. For those of you unfamiliar with the term, these are CPUs with a graphics adaptor build into the chip. In other words, you don’t need a dedicated graphics card to get video output!

While we have yet to see any confirmation as to what level of performance we can expect from them, however, a report via WCCFTech has come across some leaked benchmark results from the AMD Ryzen 4700G and, from what we can see here, it suggests that in terms of performance, despite it requiring a lot less power, it may have the matching of the (already bloody good) Ryzen 3800X.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

While we suggest that you do take the results with a grain of salt, if accurate, it would suggest (based on the scores given) that the 65w AMD Ryzen 4700G may, at the very least, have the ability to match the processing performance of the 95w Ryzen 3800X.

This is certainly something unexpected and, if proven true, it could potentially make the upcoming 4000G range of processors a much more tempting proposition beyond the market of those who simply want a relatively basic video option with a beefy CPU.

When Will We Know More?

As above, with the Ryzen 4000G range expected to be released before the end of this month, every indication we have seen suggests that AMD is not going to throw a lot of marketing behind it. As such, compared to the Ryzen ‘XT’ releases due on July 7th, expect these to, comparatively speaking, be much more under the radar.

If you needed convincing that this range of processors was worth a look, however, this benchmark result certainly seems to suggest that this is definitely the case!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

