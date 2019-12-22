AMD Ryzen 4XXX Laptops Get Listed by Retailer

With Christmas being just a few days away, you would’ve been forgiven for thinking that the tech news might’ve quietened down a little bit. In terms of news regarding AMD, however, that couldn’t be further from the truth!

In the last 24-hours we have seen more news released regarding the upcoming launch of the Radeon 5600 XT graphics cards. On top of that, we also saw the first benchmarks leak from the upcoming AMD Ryzen 4700U mobile processor. Yes, it’s been surprisingly busy!

Well, sticking with the latter theme, it seems that following webpages being created by German online retailer Lambda-Tek, we have a number upcoming ASUS laptop designs that will specifically feature this new AMD Ryzen 4XXX range of processors!

Retailer Leaks Upcoming ASUS AMD Ryzen 4XXX Laptop Releases

Unlike the prior leak (which was a U processor that historically refers to a low power consumption design), all the listings below are from either the H or HS range. As above, they are also all ASUS designs (more on that shortly).

This would, therefore, indicate that these are going to be more powerful higher-spec versions. Particularly the HS which is rumoured to have squeezed even more performance out of the chipset.

ASUS TUF FX505 with Ryzen 7 3750H

What Do We Think?

It’s no secret that in terms of laptop manufacturers, ASUS has been one of the most active in producing AMD Ryzen based models. For example, we reviewed the ASUS TUF FX505DV laptop featuring a Ryzen 7 3750H only a few months ago. This was, incidentally, one of the first laptops we’d seen featuring an AMD Ryzen CPU. You can check out that review via the link here!

Based on this though, if anyone was going to be the first to release a laptop models with these processors, ASUS seemed to be the most likely contender and that now is all but confirmed!

With placeholder listings in place, however, the most obvious conclusion is that they may be set for release much sooner than expected. With CES 2020 just a couple of weeks away, the stars may be aligning here for some big AMD mobile news!

What do you think? Would you be interested in a Ryzen based laptop? Do you think these new models will give Intel even more to think about? – Let us know in the comments!