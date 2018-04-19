AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Processor Review

/ 3 hours ago

Next Page »


AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Processor Review

Ryzen 5 2600X

We’ve got a lot of cool new hardware hitting the market today. Of course, we’ve taken a look at the new AMD top-dog, the Ryzen 7 2700X, but what about the Ryzen 5 series? Today, we’ll also be taking a look at the Ryzen 5 2600X, which promises higher clocks, a new design and much more over the first generation Ryzen 5 processors from AMD.

AM4

Using the new Pinnacle Ridge 12nm process, the new Ryzen chips have moved on from their 14nm beginnings. Of course, this should be what allows for the higher clock speeds, while hopefully bringing improved performance too. It’s still the same AM4 form factor though, so it’ll work in existing Ryzen motherboards, as well as the new X470 motherboards that launched today also.

Second Generation Ryzen Reviews

  • Gigabyte AORUS X470 Gaming 7 WiFi Motherboard Review
  • ASUS ROG STRIX X470-F Gaming Motherboard Review
  • ASRock Taichi X470 Ultimate Motherboard Review
  • AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Processor Review
  • Ryzen 2700X With 1080 Ti and VEGA 64 Gaming Performance Review
  • Ryzen First Generation CPU Retest

Specifications

Equipped with a 6-core 12-thread design, the 2600X is similar to the original Ryzen 5 2600. However, it now ups the Max Boost Clock from 3.9GHz to a whopping 4.2 GHz, while still delivering a 19MB cache. More speed does mean more heat though, so it’s jumped from a 65W to a 95W TDP.

  • Cores: 6
  • Threads: 11
  • Base Clock 3.6 GHz
  • Max Boost Clock 4.2 GHz
  • Package: AM4
  • TDP 95W
  • Max Temps: 95c

Supported Technologies

  • StoreMI Technology
  • SenseMI Technology
  • Ryzen™ Master Utility

Learn more about the latest AMD technologies here.

Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Next Page »

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja