AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Processor Review





Ryzen 5 2600X

We’ve got a lot of cool new hardware hitting the market today. Of course, we’ve taken a look at the new AMD top-dog, the Ryzen 7 2700X, but what about the Ryzen 5 series? Today, we’ll also be taking a look at the Ryzen 5 2600X, which promises higher clocks, a new design and much more over the first generation Ryzen 5 processors from AMD.

AM4

Using the new Pinnacle Ridge 12nm process, the new Ryzen chips have moved on from their 14nm beginnings. Of course, this should be what allows for the higher clock speeds, while hopefully bringing improved performance too. It’s still the same AM4 form factor though, so it’ll work in existing Ryzen motherboards, as well as the new X470 motherboards that launched today also.

Second Generation Ryzen Reviews

Specifications

Equipped with a 6-core 12-thread design, the 2600X is similar to the original Ryzen 5 2600. However, it now ups the Max Boost Clock from 3.9GHz to a whopping 4.2 GHz, while still delivering a 19MB cache. More speed does mean more heat though, so it’s jumped from a 65W to a 95W TDP.

Cores: 6

Threads: 11

Base Clock 3.6 GHz

Max Boost Clock 4.2 GHz

Package: AM4

TDP 95W

Max Temps: 95c

Supported Technologies

StoreMI Technology

SenseMI Technology

Ryzen™ Master Utility

Learn more about the latest AMD technologies here.