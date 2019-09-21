AMD Ryzen 5 3500X Gaming Benchmarks Leak Online

We must admit that will all the recent excitement surrounding the upcoming release of the AMD 3rd-generation Threadripper processors it has kind of glossed over the fact that at least one more processor in the standard Ryzen range is just to be released. Namely, the 3500X.

Now, admittedly, of the entire range of processors in the past, the interest in them has usually tended to garner attention in the mid to higher-tier models. In a report via DSOGaming, however, with gaming benchmarks leaking for the 3500X, it seems that this processor might be more powerful than you might have thought.

AMD Ryzen 3500X Gaming Benchmarks

While the benchmarks are somewhat limited, they do appear to be officially from AMD. At the very least, a close approximation to the graphics style they usually deploy.

So, what can we learn from them? Well, in a nutshell, that this processor seems set to provide a better gaming experience than the Intel Core i5-9400F. A processor which is highly popular amongst those in the mid-tier gaming system area.

What Do We Think?

Considering that the AMD Ryzen 3500X is set to be their ‘budget’ processor release, these benchmarks would suggest a really solid level of performance. One for (at least in theory) not a lot of money.

While no prices (nor indeed a release date) have yet to be confirmed for the 3500X, we should expect something in the region of £130-£150. As such, in you’re currently looking at putting together a cheap but effective gaming system it might be worth holding fire just a little longer. The AMD Ryzen 3500X is looking to be a very solid proposition.

What do you think? Are you planning a budget gaming build? If so, what processor are you planning to use in it? – Let us know in the comments!