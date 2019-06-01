AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Benchmarks Appear Online

AMD Ryzen

With the formal confirmation of the 3rd-generation of Ryzen processors at Computex 2019, we can expect to see more than a few leaks over the coming weeks and pretty much until they are officially released to the market.

While AMD has been pushing hard to speak of the improvements seen in their latest 7nm design, it is still a matter of speculation as to exactly how much better they will be.

In a report via CPUUserBenchmark, however, the first performance figures have appeared online for their Ryzen 5 3600 processor.

Comparative

The benchmarks (which you can check out in full here) show a detailed comparative between the new 3600 and the current 2nd-generation 2600 processors.

The short version, however, is that depending on how you look at it, there is around a 15%-18% gain the new processor design. Admittedly, not a huge amount to the casual observer, but enough to certainly create a real solid difference.

What Do We Think?

While we are more than a little impressed in these figures, the direct comparative performance gain is probably not as high as many would’ve hoped. Remember, that Ryzen 3 is introducing the 7nm node design to processors and, in theory, should’ve given it a huge leg-up on the existing designs.

We will, of course, without judgement until we get them on our own test bench. For the moment though, these benchmarks are, at least, a little food for thought!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!