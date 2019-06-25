AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Benchmarks Leaked Ahead of Launch

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Benchmark Leaked

Any major product launch such as the new generation of AMD Ryzen processors is doomed to have results leaked ahead of the official date. While we don’t do it, there’s always some who do. This time we get some preliminary results from the AMD Ryzen 5 3600.

Any leak or premature release such as this should always be taken with a pinch of salt. There are multiple reasons for this such as drivers which might not be the final ones.

This leak comes from the Spanish site El Chapuzas Informatico and before you get too excited, there are a few things which might throw any results off – if they are real at all. First of all, they didn’t have an X570 motherboard to test the chip with and used an X470 instead. While it is compatible with the right BIOS update, there are issues. For example, the people who leaked this couldn’t overclock the CPU without it freezing the system. On the plus side, they did use fast memory with a speed of 3200MHz which the Ryzen series loves.

How Well Did It Perform?

Setting all doubts aside for a second and looking at the results, it looks pretty darn good. The results come in on par with the Ryzen 7 1700x. Well, a bit higher numbers in some tests while others place it between the Ryzen 7 2700X and very close to the i9-9900k in workload tests. In 3DMark it comes very close to the i9-9900k and even beats it in some tests. That’s impressive.

What About Gaming?

Most of you are gamers and you clicked here to find out about the results in that regard. And I got to say, I’m surprised here. Again, the Ryzen 5 3600 comes very close to the i9-9900K in most of the tests they ran. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, for example, the Ryzen 5 3600 comes in at 80FPS with the i9-9900k only 6 FPS ahead. Considering the price difference between the two, that’s big. Overall, it’s about 10% lower in the results and that’s with an X470 motherboard.

Are These Results Reliable?

You should always take leaks such as this one with a pinch of salt. We’ll have the full deal for you on launch date with proper X570 motherboards and drivers. So stay tuned for more on the 7th of July. Are you excited for this release? I sure am!

Benchmarks

Tell Me More!

Want to know more? Check out our regularly updated AMD 7nm CPU buying guide here. Why not also check out our AMD 7nm GPU buying guide, and our AMD X570 motherboard buying guides too!